Qcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $340.91 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $340.91 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.01320424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00144448 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.