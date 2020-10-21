QCR (QCRH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCRH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

