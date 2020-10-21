Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $135.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

