Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

