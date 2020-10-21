Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.64%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors

Dividend History for Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.