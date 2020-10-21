QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

