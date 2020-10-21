Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Raised to $48.00 at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $105,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

