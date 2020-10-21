QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $970,610.00

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. QuarkChain has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $970,610.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.91 or 0.04421686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00029234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00274137 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

