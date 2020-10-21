Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.60-8.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.60-$8.60 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,980 shares of company stock valued at $45,733,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

