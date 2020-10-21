Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,980 shares of company stock worth $45,733,124 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

