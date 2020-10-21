Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $279.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $250.44 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quidel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Quidel by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.