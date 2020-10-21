QuinStreet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 793 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

QNST opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $900.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 479,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

