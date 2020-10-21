Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $564,036.36 and approximately $232,891.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

