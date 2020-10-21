R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Insider Richard M. Robinow Purchases 70,000 Shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($52,129.61).
Shares of RE opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.77) on Wednesday. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.22.
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) Company Profile
