R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Insider Richard M. Robinow Purchases 70,000 Shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($52,129.61).

Shares of RE opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.77) on Wednesday. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.22.

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

