Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

