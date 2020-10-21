Raymond James Increases Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $31.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Covetrus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

