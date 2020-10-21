Raymond James Increases Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $32.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

IRDM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.40. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

