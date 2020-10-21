Raymond James Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $55.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

EOG stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

