Raymond James Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

