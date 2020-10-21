Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

