REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.28. REACT Group plc (REAT.L) shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 7,388,508 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

About REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group plc (REAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group plc (REAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.