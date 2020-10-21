Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/20/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 10/16/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/9/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/7/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 10/2/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 10/1/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/1/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 9/29/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/28/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/22/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/18/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 9/17/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 8/24/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 42,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,001. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
