Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

10/20/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

10/16/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/9/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/7/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

10/2/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

10/1/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

9/29/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/18/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

9/17/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/24/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 42,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,001. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

