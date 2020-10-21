Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,355 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,535.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,221.54. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

