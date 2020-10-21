Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,630.83 ($99.70).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,535.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,221.54.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

