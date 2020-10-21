Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Gap Down to $43.50

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $42.00. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 44,990 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.85.

In other news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

