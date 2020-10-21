Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $67.50. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 14,265 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

