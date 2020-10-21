Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $6.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $28.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $31.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $34.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $41.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Shares of REGN opened at $576.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $294.86 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

