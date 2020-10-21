Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

NYSE RF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,044,000 after buying an additional 886,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

