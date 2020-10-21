Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $15.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 321,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 45,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

