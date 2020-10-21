Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 147.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,250. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54.

