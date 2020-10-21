Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

