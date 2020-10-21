Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,581,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 687.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 364,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,767 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.