Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

