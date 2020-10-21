Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.