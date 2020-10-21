Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 603,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,899. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

