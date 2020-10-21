Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 296.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

XLG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $284.57.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

