Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,186,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

DEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.