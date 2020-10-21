Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

