Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,831 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

