Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.63. 21,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

