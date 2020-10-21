Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RS stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

