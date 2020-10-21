Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLLWF shares. UBS Group lowered Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Reliance Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

