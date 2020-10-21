Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 2.2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 366,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.