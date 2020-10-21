Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 2.2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 6,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 366,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

