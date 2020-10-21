Ren Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and OKEx. Ren has a market capitalization of $277.01 million and approximately $100.35 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.04 or 0.04466988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00029478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00279807 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex, OKEx, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

