ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

