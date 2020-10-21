ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
