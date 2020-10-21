Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BancFirst Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BANF. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

