Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BancFirst Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

BANF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BANF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

