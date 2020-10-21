Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

