Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Beverage Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for National Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.88. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $89.77.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

