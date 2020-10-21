Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 9,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.